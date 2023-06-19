Data: Half of Spaniards have pay-TV

Close to half (49.4 per cent) of Spaniards are currently subscribed to a pay-TV service, according to CNMC’s latest Panel de Hogares survey.

The majority of subscribers access pay-TV within a convergent package (formed by four or five services) and through a fibre optic connection.

In 2022, Spaniards paid less for their convergent packages. On average, their convergent bill dropped by €3 a month in five-service packages to €42.90 a month and by €4 to €77 a month in packages with four services.