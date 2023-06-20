Research: High interest in Nordics for local content

Almost half of all Nordic households with a paid streaming subscription claim willingness to pay €1-€3 more per month to gain access to a larger library of local movies and series, according to research from Mediavision. Almost 25 per cent of the households would pay €3 per month for this.

Among the streaming services, Apple TV+ stands out with a majority of its Nordic subscribing households willing to pay more for a larger supply of local content. Apple TV+ currently has a relatively small library, compared to its streaming competitors, and it is the only service without any Nordic content.

Locally-produced fiction still represents a small share of the streaming services total content supply, approximately 2 per cent in terms of runtime. Most of the global services have some Nordic content, but the bulk of locally produced fiction is commissioned by local services such as Viaplay, Cmore/TV4 Play and Discovery.



“Several global streaming services have invested in Nordic content, but to a limited degree,” commented Natalia Borelius, senior analyst at Mediavision. “There are also indications that many actors are reconsidering their content budgets, following tougher market conditions. However, the high demand and willingness to pay for local content in the Nordics may be a driver to increase prices, combined with additional local content.”