DirecTV settles tele-sales Class Action

North American pay-TV broadcaster DirecTV has agreed to settle a $16.85 million (€15.3m) Class Action claim over alleged unsolicited sales calls.

The calls made by DirecTV were to consumers who had signed up for ‘Do Not Call’ options and whose numbers were on a national Do Not Call database.

The settlement benefits individuals in the US and who received more than one telemarketing call within any twelve-month period from DirecTV and who are associated with 113,997 specific telephone numbers listed in a sealed court filing.

For example, consumers in West Virginia sued DirecTV, claiming it is legally responsible for telemarketing calls placed by DirecTV’s authorised dealer, AC1 Communications, to people whose telephone numbers were listed on the National Do Not Call Registry.

Under the terms of the DirecTV agreed settlement, people who got certain telemarketing calls from DirecTV’s authorised dealer AC1 can get an estimated minimum cash payment of $324. The estimated average cash payment is more than $461.