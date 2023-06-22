BBC Studios acquires STV

BBC Studios has acquired STV, a pan-Scandinavian production company. The acquisition will build on the company’s existing production capabilities and expand its footprint and presence in the region. The BBC said the acquisition is in response to the growing appetite and opportunity for BBC content in the market.

Based in Copenhagen with offices in both Norway and Sweden, STV’s team of experienced producers are responsible for developing successful factual entertainment formats such as Big Love and Get Lost Honey. STV also act as local producer for Long Lost Family, Wheel of Fortune and Bargain King, in addition to long-running scripted series The First Years across Denmark, Norway and Sweden. BBC Studios and STV have an established relationship, partnering on original IP, Denmark Saves the Planet for TV2 and the ongoing development of a local version of The Office.

STV’s three existing bases will be rebranded as BBC Studios Nordic Productions and the regional MD, Daniel Svarts, will report into Jan Salling, Head of BBC Studios Nordic. BBC Studios Nordic Productions will produce local adaptations of the unscripted and scripted formats in the BBC Studios catalogue, in addition to developing original IP for a local and global audience. BBC Studios will also distribute and produce STV formats outside of Scandinavia.

“There is a huge affinity and affection in the region for the BBC brand and a growing demand for our content locally,” commented Matt Forde, Managing Director of International Production and Formats at BBC Studios. “Establishing a wide-ranging production presence in the region has been a long-held ambition and a natural evolution for the business after several years of successful format licensing and co-production. Becoming a fully independent local producer will allow us to have wider creative conversations and to act on the opportunity to develop and export original creative IP from Scandinavia to the wider international market. This acquisition cements us as an international producer of scale.”

“We are thrilled that the incredibly talented team at STV are joining forces with us to become BBC Studios Nordic Productions,” added Jacob DeBoer, EVP International Production and Formats at BBC Studios. “They are an exceptionally creative team with an excellent track record and with Jan at the helm of our newest production house, we can’t wait to bring our ideas to broadcasters and platforms in Scandinavia and beyond.”

“STV has been my baby and my business for thirty-six years,” said René Szczyrbak Founder of STV. “To pass on the company was a major decision, but handing over the keys to BBC Studios feels right and makes me extremely proud as the BBC brand has always been synonymous with outstanding quality. I’m equally proud that the entire management team under the leadership of Daniel Svarts will remain in place to provide continuity for our important relationships in the market. I will continue to support the team and the company in any way possible.”

BBC Studios Nordic Productions joins a growing international production network with bases spanning 10 countries. Responsible for producing local adaptations of brands such as Dancing With The Stars, The Great Bake Off, Weakest Link, Luther, Doctor Foster and Ghosts, original productions include Life Below Zero for National Geographic, Murder Amongst the Mormons for Netflix, Space 22 for ABC, Breaking Point for RTL and Homegrown Tastes South Africa for BBC Lifestyle.

Following BBC Studios’ acquisition of STV and increased production capability, BBC Studios and Banijay mutually agreed not to the extend the term of their local first-look agreement for unscripted formats beyond April 1st this year.

The two companies will continue to partner on popular formats Dancing With The Stars across the Nordics, The Great Bake Off in Sweden and The Dementia Choir in Denmark and Norway, with Banijay acting as the local producer.