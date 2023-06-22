SpaceX planning IPO?

A report on Fox News, citing comments “from SpaceX investors” says an IPO from Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite operation is expected “this year”.

The comments are far from fanciful, and Musk has frequently commented about a likely IPO either for SpaceX itself or Starlink, but has always finished his comments by saying “but not yet”.

The Fox News comments came from one of its own anchors, Liz Claman.

The speculation as to why the IPO timing might be nearer is that Musk needs to monetise some of his holdings to help fund expansion at Twitter. One option is to sell more Tesla stock which reportedly he is reluctant to do. The other key option is to tap existing funders of SpaceX, where Musk still owns more than 50 per cent of the company’s value.

An IPO – related to either SpaceX or Starlink – would likely be hugely successful given the record of both divisions of Musk’s overall businesses.