ITV has commissioned, Red Eye, to premiere on ITVX. The six part thriller series is set between an all-night plane flight from London to Beijing and the corridors of power within Whitehall.

Starring Jing Lusi, Richard Armitage and Lesley Sharp, the show has been commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill and is British screenwriter Peter A. Dowling’s (Black and Blue, Flightplan) television debut, which will exclusively air on ITVX in 2024.

Hill commented: “Red Eye is a brilliantly addictive thriller with an international story taking place on the red eye flight from Heathrow to Beijing. Thanks to Peter’s scripts, the story will have the audience gripped and continually surprised throughout. It’s got a fantastic cast led by Jing Lusi and Richard Armitage, and we are delighted to be working with Bad Wolf on this exciting new show.”

The series will be produced by Wales-based production company, Sony Pictures Television-backed Bad Wolf, founded in 2015 by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner. Producer Julie Gardner will Executive Produce the series alongside Lachlan MacKinnon. Fortitude and Power Book IV: Force Director, Kieron Hawkes, will direct all episodes in the series which is produced by Kristian Dench.

The project has been developed and overseen by Bad Wolf’s Director of Content, Dan McCulloch. Sony Pictures Television will be responsible for the international distribution of Red Eye.

McCulloch commented: “Red Eye is Bad Wolf’s first contemporary action thriller and we’re so happy for it to have found its home at ITV. We’re delighted to be working with such a talented cast. Peter’s scripts are the very definition of a page turner and will keep you guessing to the last minute. The producing team aspire to the highest ambition whilst Kieron Hawkes’ craft and performance-focused direction all makes for true appointment to view TV.”