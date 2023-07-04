Advanced Television

Channel 4 signs Disney content deal

July 4, 2023

By Nik Roseveare

Ten iconic series are set to land on Channel 4’s streaming service following the signing of a new content deal with Disney.

The deal will add over 1,000 hours of US drama to Channel 4’s streaming platform, kicking off with Alias seasons 1-5 and The Americans seasons 1-6 later this summer, followed by Empire seasons 1-6, Scandal seasons 1-7, The X Files seasons 1-11, Bones seasons 1-12, The Killing seasons 1-4, Star seasons 1-3, Grown-Ish seasons 1-6 and Abbott Elementary (pictured) seasons 1-2.

Nick Lee, Head of Acquisitions at Channel 4, commented: “We’re so pleased to have agreed such an extensive content deal with Disney, ranging from their most iconic series like X Files to fresh hits such as Abbott Elementary and Star. We look forward to our viewers being able to binge series after series on Channel 4.”

The new Disney series will be available to stream on Channel 4 from July. The new deal lands on the heels of Channel 4 coming together as one single brand across streaming and linear services.

