Money in the Bank highest grossing WWE arena event ever

WWE has revealed that Money In The Bank, which emanated from The O2 in London on July 1st, became the most-successful and highest-grossing Money In The Bank of all-time. Notably, the Premium Live Event set a new record for highest-grossing arena event in WWE history and Friday Night SmackDown from The O2 became the highest-grossing SmackDown of all-time. The weekend generated a combined gate of more than $5.4 million.

Money In The Bank also set new records for viewership, sponsorship, merchandise and social media:

Viewership jumped 17 per cent from last year’s record, and surpassed the last UK premium live event – Clash at the Castle – by 30 per cent.

Sponsorship revenue was up nine per cent versus the record set in 2022.

Money in the Bank marked the highest-grossing arena event for venue merchandise in WWE history.

Money in the Bank set a new record for On Location fan experience packages, becoming the highest-grossing non- WrestleMania event ever.

The event became the most social Money In The Bank of all-time, with video views of the Bloodline Civil War match reaching 40 million in the first 48 hours – a 4X jump from the top clip at Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso super-kicking Roman Reigns.



Additionally, the June 30th episode of SmackDown on Fox drew 2.51 million total viewers, up 17 percent versus a year ago, and was No. 1 in the 18-49 demographic with a .7 rating and 897K total viewers, up 39 percent versus a year ago.