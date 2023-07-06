OneWeb, Connecta US distribution deal

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company OneWeb and Connecta Satellite Solutions, a distributor of satellite connectivity solutions to large enterprises and governments in North America, have signed a Distribution Partnership Agreement to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity across the United States and Caribbean Territories.

Connecta will be selling a full suite of OneWeb-powered connectivity solutions to enterprise and government customers in these regions. These high-speed, low-latency offerings made possible by OneWeb’s LEO technology will complement, enhance, and extend existing Connecta services and enable low-latency connectivity solutions.

The pair say that combining OneWeb’s resilient, secure, high-performance connectivity with Connecta’s commitment to end-to-end service excellence will ensure that customers receive the best satellite connectivity experience coupled with the best customer service experience. The technology will open new opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic development, with the fast connection speeds and low latency of LEO satellites transforming connectivity in areas where terrestrial services are not currently available.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with OneWeb, a pioneer in Low Earth Orbit satellite communications,” declared Marlos Barbosa, CEO, Connecta Satellite Solutions. “This collaboration will enable us to offer our customers high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions that will drive innovation and economic growth in underserved areas. We look forward to working closely with OneWeb to provide exceptional service and expand the reach of satellite connectivity throughout the country.”

“We are excited to unleash the full power of low-latency, high-performance satellite connectivity in partnership with Connecta Satellite Solutions, a highly respected leader in connectivity across large enterprises and governments in North America,” added Stephen Beynon, OneWeb’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We thank Connecta and look forward to continuing to help them connect consumers, businesses and governments throughout the US and Caribbean.”