Euro broadcasters 5G roadmap deal

European broadcasters have signed up to a draft roadmap for the use of 5G technology during major events taking place in 2024.

Germany’s public broadcasters SWR and Bayerischer Rundfunk BR, plus France Télévisions, Italy’s RAI, NPO of the Netherlands, RTÉ in Ireland and ORF/ORS in Austria have signed an MoU to introduce new 5G broadcasting applications.

The companies plan to develop 5G broadcast applications and commercial use cases for the Summer Olympics in Paris and the UEFA European Football Championship in Germany. The plan is that the projects will help broadcasters assess whether they should introduce new transmission standard within the coming few years.