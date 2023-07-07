Sky Media scores FIFA+ ad sales deal

Sky Media, the advertising sales house of Sky, has been appointed as the official and exclusive ad sales representatives for the FIFA+ VoD platforms across Europe, the UK and Ireland.

This representation agreement with football’s governing body comes ahead of the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, where FIFA+ will provide a range of content, including live streams, full match replays, highlight cut downs, match previews, among other features – territory dependent.

The news comes as FIFA+ has been expanding globally across connected TV apps and FAST channels, bringing the platform into the homes of more football fans worldwide. The collaboration with Sky Media represents a strategic move to continue to provide brands with attractive audiences and impactful inventory that further monetises FIFA+ content in key territories.

“We are thrilled to have Sky Media as our official ad sales representatives for FIFA+ in Europe, the UK, and Ireland,” declared Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer. “Sky Media’s expertise and leading capabilities in advertising sales will maximise the commercial success of FIFA+ content enabling us to create new commercial opportunities.

“This collaboration comes at an exciting time as we prepare to showcase the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and we are confident that together we will deliver an outstanding digital experience for football fans.”

“It’s great to be collaborating with FIFA as they move into the Connected TV and FAST channels space. We already provide a wide-ranging football offering to advertisers, and adding FIFA+ will make it an even simpler and more compelling proposition for brands.”

The decision to appoint Sky Media as the exclusive ad sales representatives for FIFA+ follows the platform’s successful first year of operation. During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, FIFA+ generated 190 million views on match recaps, serving fans with curated highlights while a livestream in Brazil attracted over 40 million unique visitors.