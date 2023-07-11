LG Channels adds BINGE Korea

LG Electronics’ free streaming service, LG Channels, is set to present LG Smart TV owners in Australia, Europe and Latin America with a selection of K-content. Spanning multiple genres and something for every age, BINGE Korea is the latest collaboration between LG and South Korea-based digital content and platform distribution company, NEW ID, the first in-house venture of the media group Next Entertainment World.

In June 2023, LG launched YTN on LG Channels in Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Europe, bringing live news directly from Korea’s first 24-hour news service to a global audience.

Building on this, LG is expanding the selection of K-content available on LG Channels with the introduction of BINGE Korea. LG Smart TV users in the applicable markets will have more than 40 channels at their disposal, allowing them to watch Korean news, entertainment and lifestyle shows, K-dramas, K-pop, animation and more.

Popular Korean TV shows like Running Man, the SBS series that offers friendly competition and laughs as 2 teams compete to win missions – often involving well-known Korean landmarks – are available to watch. Coming in July, LG will present a collection of K-dramas that includes historical favourites, such as The Nokdu Flower, and iconic series set in modern-day Korea, such as The Heirs. The latest wave of K-content to arrive on LG Channels will also feature the new KMOVIES channel from NEW ID and a line-up of SLL drama titles.

LG Channels has become a go-to hub for K-pop enthusiasts, enabling them to watch their favourite pop stars perform on the large screens of LG’s Smart TVs. Among the shows users can now tune into is Inkigayo, SBS’s weekly Korean music ranking programme which features the hottest K-pop artists of the moment. They can also head to the NEW KPOP channel for a variety of K-Pop TV shows boasting music videos and live performances, as well as reality shows, K-dramas and documentaries.

Younger viewers can stream a collection of Korean children’s programmes on LG Channels such as Toony Planet, Kongsuni, Tobot and Robocar POLI.