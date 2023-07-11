Optix, Wancom, Direct TV climb Netflix Speed Index

Three ISPs gained 0.2 Mbps for the month of June on the , a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience. Two ISPs in Pakistan — Optix and Wancom — increased to 2.8 Mbps, and Direct TV in Colombia also increased to 2.2 Mbps, since .

Twelve countries and regions were in the top performance tier for June: Canada, Hong Kong, Iceland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand and the US all registered an average speed of 3.6 Mbps. Of these, Hong Kong and Singapore have consistently been in the top performance tier for the last 12 months.

Despite appearing in the top performance tier, Switzerland saw one of its ISPs fall in June. Switzerland’s upc cablecom dropped to 3.4 Mbps and was one of five ISPs that dropped 0.4 Mbps. Others included My Republic – Fiber in New Zealand (3.4 Mbps), TeliaSonera in Finland (3.2 Mbps), Saigontourist Cable Television in Vietnam (2.6 Mbps) and MTN in South Africa (2.4 Mbps).

There were no significant country increases or drops for June.