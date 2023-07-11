Rakuten TV launching FIFA+ FAST channel

Rakuten TV, the streaming platform, is launching a new football FAST channel, FIFA+, in time for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which kicks off on July 20th.

The FIFA+ Fast channel will be available in Europe, in markets such as the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy and includes hundreds of hours of content with iconic players, a curation of FIFA+ Originals and a selection of the FIFA archive that features the best of FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup, such as full match replays, highlights and collections.

Fans will be able to enjoy FIFA+ Originals, original productions of full-length documentaries, docuseries, movies and shorts such as Captains: The Chosen Few, The Happiest Man In The World: Ronaldinho, Icons, Bravas de Juarez, Captain fantastic, Golden Boot, The Hand of God, HD Cutz or Life in Spain.

Cedric Dufour, Rakuten TV CEO and President, commented: “Sport has been an important vertical for Rakuten TV’s FAST offering, and adding FIFA+ to our line-up reinforces our strategy in always improving the service with recognisable and relevant brands to our local markets. We are thrilled to have them onboard and look forward in working together.”

The FIFA+ Fast channel will be available for streaming on the Rakuten TV app across all devices.