Sky Broadband launches WiFi Max

Sky Broadband has unveiled WiFi Max, labelling it “its most powerful WiFi package yet”. Targetting modern connected homes, it comes with the next generation Max Hub, which uses WiFi 6 technology to provide reliable WiFi that travels faster and further.

Available to add now for new and existing Sky Broadband customers from £10 per month, it comes with a WiFi Guarantee of up to 25Mbps, meaning customers will be able to stream in Ultra HD, game and work in every room – or get their money back.

The new Max Hub uses intelligent cloud optimisation to give users a smooth connection, adapting and evolving the flow of traffic to each device, offering stronger and more reliable WiFi coverage wherever customers are at home.

Amber Pine, Managing Director, Broadband and Connectivity, Sky Broadband, said: “A modern, busy household needs WiFi to be more powerful and more reliable than ever, so customers can stream, game, or use multiple devices at once without any hassle. With WiFi Max’s speed guarantee of up to 25mps in every room, customers can relax knowing time online will be seamless, safe and without stress.”

WiFi Max offers customers more control over WiFi usage in the home. Devices can be organised on the MySky App, and WiFi access to individual devices instantly paused with the tap of a button, from anywhere. For families, the MySky app allows parents to easily schedule in WiFi breaks to help with time away from screens.

WiFi Max is an optional add on that must be combined with a Sky Broadband package. It is available to new and existing customers.

WiFi Max is compatible with: