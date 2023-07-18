Ateme feeds latest Nilesat satellite

Ateme, a player in video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions, has announced that its video headed is feeding the latest satellite launched by Nilesat, the satellite service provider delivering digital television, radio, and data services across the Middle East and Africa.

For the third time, Nilesat has chosen Ateme for its video headend; this time to help revolutionise Nilesat’s fourth space satellite launch, Nilesat-301. This allows broader, high-quality coverage across the Middle East and Africa. In its third project with Nilesat, Ateme provided its TITAN software solutions, which were instrumental in enabling delivery of around 50 channels, including HD and UHD. Project deployment was completed in H1 2023 with the assistance of Ateme’s local partner, Systems Design.

“We launched a new satellite to reinforce our commercial leadership in broadcast services and open new services over Southern Africa and the Nile basin. But we needed a more modern, compatible video headend to send the feeds,” said Maissa Kamel, Nilesat CTO. “Ateme provided the right technology and had already demonstrated its support throughout our ongoing relationship. We are excited to be working with them once again.”

“Viewers in Africa have higher expectations and demand the best quality,” added Razik Zaghlouli, Ateme’s Regional Sales Director for MENA. “We are honoured to support Nilesat, one of the largest satellite providers in the MENA region, in delivering exceptional video quality to a broader audience.”