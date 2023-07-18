Movistar intros Max Satellite

Telefónica is breaking into the satellite Internet market with the launch of Movistar Max Satellite, following a deal with Hispasat to provide broadband Internet services by satellite for isolated areas across Spain.

The service includes up to five different packages with prices from €17.40 to €57.90 a month.

With speeds of up to 100 Mbps (downloads) and 10 Mbps (uploads), the service includes a router and a dish for free.