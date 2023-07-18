Advanced Television

Movistar intros Max Satellite

July 18, 2023

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Telefónica is breaking into the satellite Internet market with the launch of Movistar Max Satellite, following a deal with Hispasat to provide broadband Internet services by satellite for isolated areas across Spain.

The service includes up to five different packages with prices from €17.40 to €57.90 a month.

With speeds of up to 100 Mbps (downloads) and 10 Mbps (uploads), the service includes a router and a dish for free.

