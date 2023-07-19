Forecast: Women’s World Cup rights revenue to reach $70-100m

Analysis from Omdia reveals the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be the most valuable women’s competition globally in terms of media rights with revenues of $70-100 million expected in 2023.



The research published ahead of the tournament which kicks off on July 21st identified seven of the top-11 most valuable women’s events are football league championships, reflecting the global appeal of the sport and the success the women’s game has had establishing itself across the world.



However, the gap with men’s competitions remains stark. Omdia Senior Data Analyst Ed Ludlow said: “FIFA caused a stir when it announced that the offers it had received for rights to the Women’s World Cup were 1-2 per cent of the value it had collected for the men’s competition, but a quick glance at other leading leagues reveals that the problem is endemic. As of 2023, Women’s Tennis Association rights are only worth a third of the Association of Tennis Professionals; and the WSL is 0.2 per cent of the value of the Premier League.”



“In recent years, women’s sport has seen an uptick in television coverage, healthy attendances at live events, and growing sponsorship revenue. The next hurdle for women’s leagues is securing media rights deals that rival men’s sport,” added Ludlow.

The US women’s basketball league, the WNBA, is worth 58 times less than its equivalent male league, the NBA, which takes $3.1 billion annually for its media rights.



Women’s sport can attract audiences that do not engage with men’s events. Omdia’s consumer research indicates that 22 per cent of WNBA viewers do not watch the NBA in the US and 12 per cent of WSL viewers do not watch the Premier League in the UK.



Sports streaming service DAZN has launched women’s sport on free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels as well as behind a paywall. Other smaller leagues are joining this trend on a trial basis.



“Streaming service DAZN is placing a heavy emphasis on women’s sport, paying more for media rights globally than any other broadcaster or platform,” concluded Ludlow.