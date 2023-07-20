India: BBC Player, BBC Kids on Prime Video Channels

Prime Video and BBC Studios have announced the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids on Prime Video Channels in India. The subscription-based service will provide Indian viewers a curated line-up of British content spanning from original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming and children’s shows – all on a single destination, for the first time in India.

Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to BBC Player for INR 599 (€6.52) and enjoy full access to BBC Kids as well. Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for INR 199 annually.

BBC Player will be an all-encompassing multi-genre content offering inclusive of BBC Kids, an international children’s brand from BBC Studios. Subscribers will gain access to content for the first time in India such as British political thriller The Diplomat, and comedy titles Chivalry and Citizen Khan. These will sit alongside suspense and thriller shows such as Sherlock, Unforgotten and Happy Valley. Other popular titles include The Great British Bake Off, The Pursuit of Love, Strictly Come Dancing and many more.

BBC Kids will offer BBC Studios’ well kids’ shows targeted toward the age group of 0-12 years, as a separate subscription. Shows such as Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Sarah & Duck, Junior Bake Off, among others.

Stanley Fernandes, Vice President, Distribution BBC Studios, South Asia, commented: “We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video on demand services. These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience. Subscribed members will gain access to some of BBC Studios’ latest hits as well as our classics shows, including our well acclaimed wealth of kids’ entertainment, all under one roof. We have seen the success of these brands in other markets globally and we can’t wait to see the excitement in India with this launch on Prime Video Channels.”

“Since its launch in India, Prime Video Channels has seen exponential growth in India with people subscribing to Channels of their choice from the length and breadth of the country. Our customers also have the convenience to access a significantly wider selection of Indian and international content through the 20 Channels. In fact, multiple global streaming services have chosen to launch and expand their reach in India with Prime Video Channels,” added Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India. “In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with even greater choice and accessibility, we are thrilled to collaborate with BBC Studios. Their wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences world over. With the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids, Prime members in India too, will be able to enjoy their favourite British content on a single destination for the first time.”