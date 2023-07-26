FIFA+: CTV, FAST channel expansion

Football’s governing body FIFA is expanding OTT service FIFA+ as it becomes available on five new connected TV apps: Samsung TV, LG, VIDAA, Amazon Fire, and Android TV, and five new FAST channel platforms: Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA Channels, The Roku Channel and Rakuten TV.

This move is aimed at allowing more football fans around the world to enjoy the immersive and original content offered by FIFA+.

Featuring a wide range of Originals, live broadcasts, and an extensive archive, FIFA+ has become a global hub for the game, and now, the platform will be on the home screens of millions globally as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continues apace.

Content from the tournament is available across the platform – including interviews, highlights, full match replays after 24 hours in select territories, and more – while more than 60 countries including Brazil, Japan and The Netherlands can enjoy live broadcasts of the matches.

“We are excited to bring FIFA+ to fans through these connected TV apps and FAST channel platforms, extending our reach and making football more accessible to a wider audience,” said Charlotte Burr, FIFA’s Director of Strategy, Digital and FIFA+.

“Our goal is to connect fans from every corner of the world and provide them with unrivalled access to the sport they love. This expansion is a significant step towards achieving that vision and bringing the beautiful game to everyone. Every innovation we make is rooted in growing the game, and we want to thank all the CTV and FAST platforms for their support in making this happen. FIFA is committed to using digital platforms to create an inclusive and immersive football experience for all.”

The announcement follows FIFA+’s first year, which saw unprecedented growth and engagement. The platform welcomed 211 million unique users for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, alongside 190 million views on match recaps.

The entire FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 archive was released on the platform earlier in July 2023, alongside a women’s football documentary, All Roads Lead Down Under.