Forecast: Indonesia pay-TV revs to reach $1.5bn in 2027

The pay-TV service revenue in Indonesia is set to increase at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 per cent from $1.2 billion (€1bn) in 2022 to $1.5 billion in 2027, with the continued rise in pay-TV accounts and no obvious cord cutting trend seen in the country, forecasts data and analytics company GlobalData.

GlobalData’s Indonesia pay-TV Forecast (Q1 2023) reveals that while all the pay-TV segments will see subscription growth through the forecast period, the number of IPTV accounts will particularly increase at the fastest CAGR of 9 per cent, driven by the improving fixed broadband infrastructure in the country and growing adoption of multi-play packages with integrated IPTV service.

Despite the gradual drop in share in the total pay-TV accounts from 73 per cent in 2022 to 68 per cent in 2027, DTH services will remain the most widely subscribed pay-TV platform in the country through the forecast period.

Harendra Sharma, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, says: “The average monthly spend per pay-TV account will however drop from $4.66 to $4.17 between 2022 and 2027 due to promotional pricing strategies and discounts extended by pay-TV operators to stave off competition, particularly from OTT platforms, and hold on to their subscriber base.

“K-Vision will lead the pay-TV services market in Indonesia, by subscription share through the forecast period mainly due to its strong position in the DTH service, while Telkom Indonesia will dominate the growing IPTV service segment in terms of subscriber base.”