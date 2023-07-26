GeoGuard protects DAZN revenues

Anti-fraud and geolocation solutions provider GeoComply Solutions has attracted sports streaming and entertainment platform DAZN as a new client, utilising GeoGuard, which provides advanced protection against usage of VPNs, Tors, Proxies, and other advanced location spoofing techniques.

With over 20 million premium paying subscribers across 200 markets, DAZN’s business model depends on ensuring price differentiation across their global user base. DAZN is using GeoComply’s technology to provide a secure and reliable solution that ensures robust geo-blocking and reduces the risk of fraudulent activity.

GeoComply claims that GeoGuard detects 98 per cent of all anonymous IPs with an advanced rules engine, ultra-low false positive rate, and hourly updates. With unparalleled protection against location spoofing techniques GeoGuard helps businesses reduce fraud, fight piracy and raise their compliance bar.

“GeoGuard is the solution of choice when protecting your content,” said James Clark, General Manager, Media & Entertainment at GeoComply. “Whether protecting access to premium sports content or popular shows or movies, GeoGuard can be trusted to block fraudsters and stop bad actors. We are excited that DAZN will now be leveraging the value of our industry leading solutions, starting with GeoGuard.”

“DAZN takes fraud prevention very seriously,” added Sandeep Tiku, Chief Technology Officer at DAZN. “We’re constantly on the lookout for the best tools to protect our business, especially since we stream the most prominent sporting events yearly to tens of millions of people worldwide. GeoGuard far exceeded our expectations during our recent tool evaluation testing. We are now delighted to be working with GeoComply as a new partner.”