IBC Council new chair

IBC has appointed Mark Smith as Chair of the IBC Council. The Council is a long-established advisory group drawn from senior media and entertainment (M&E) executives. Its role is to advise IBC on key strategic issues. Smith will chair his first Council meeting during IBC2023, which takes place in the RAI Amsterdam on 15th-18th September.

“It is a great honour to have been appointed Chair of the IBC Council,” Smith said. “I will be striving to ensure we have a strong balance of Council members to reflect IBC’s traditional and evolving stakeholders – including opinion formers, visitors, and exhibitors. This balance will be key to informing the development of compelling IBC events for the future, ensuring we continue to evolve and deliver as the essential global business and technology communications platform and marketplace for the media and entertainment industry.”

Smith has spent more than 30 years in the technology and events sector, focused on industry-level technology evolution, innovation programmes and M&E initiatives. As Communications and Marketing Director for the GSMA, the industry organisation that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide, he was a key part of the team that acquired and grew Mobile World Congress (MWC) as it became one of the biggest technology shows in the world.

Over the last decade, he has focused on the intersection between the communications and M&E sectors. His experience has helped him launch and develop the now-established IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme, which brings together pioneering media companies and leading-edge technology partners to collaborate on solutions that address real-world challenges and drive advances across a range of areas.

Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Mark’s skill in bringing people together and building networks and relationships will prove a great asset to the Council, alongside his knowledge of digital and media markets and some of the most relevant challenges and opportunities ahead of our industry. I also want to thank John Honeycutt for leading the Council through the difficult pandemic era. John ensured that the Council provided essential feedback at a time when the industry was unable to meet in person.”

Outgoing Chair John Honeycutt said: “It has been a great honour to serve as IBC Council Chair. I have enjoyed the challenge, but now my term has ended. IBC is not only a media industry leader but also a leader for the global conference industry as it returns to a new normal. With great leadership and compelling proposition, IBC is well positioned to thrive and innovate for years to come.”