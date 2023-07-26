Movistar, Orange agree football rights deal

Orange Spain has reached an agreement with Movistar, DAZN and La Liga to share pay-TV rights to La Liga this coming season starting in August.

Orange Spain will offer all matches from the new rebranded La Liga EA Sports along with the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League.

In recent years, Movistar has shared its football pay-TV rights with Orange within the framework of the CNMC legal conditions imposed on the dominant operator since 2015 following its deal with Canal Plus.

Released from such constraints in 2023, Movistar has allowed Orange to share its rights, under similar conditions. Orange now plans to offer sizable discounts, up to €15 a month, to boost subscriptions.