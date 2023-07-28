Atresmedia bumps profit 4.2 %

Spanish TV group Atresmedia is doing it well. Innthe first half of the year, the company, owner of Antena 3 TV and La Sexta, among others, reported a €59.8 million profit, up 4.2 per cent.

Net revenues amounted to €472.9 million, up 2.8 per cent, with TV representing €439.4 million, up 2.4 per cent. Advertising revenues were 0.9 per cent down to €376.9 million, a smaller loss than commercial TV peers in France and UK.

EBITDA amounted to €88.6 million. Atresmedia TV is now the market leader in terms of audience ratings with an average of 27 per cent including all its channels.