WBD sheds 1.8m DTC subs in Q2

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30th.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of WBD, commented: “The important work we are doing to transform our businesses for the future continues to drive our strong financial performance as demonstrated by meaningful improvements to our balance sheet and our now increased synergy target of more than $5 billion. This quarter alone we reported over $1.7 billion in free cash flow, and we remain bullish with respect to our delevering story and expect to be comfortably below 4.0x levered by the end of the year and at our target of 2.5-3.0x gross leverage by the close of 2024. All of which positions us well to lean into growth opportunities that will ultimately drive shareholder value, to include our Direct-to-Consumer business, which, in the wake of the successful launch of Max in the US, is tracking well ahead of our financial projections, having generated positive EBITDA in the first half of the year.”



Q2 Financial Summary & Operational Highlights: