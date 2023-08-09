Telefónica strikes Starlink connectivity deal

Spanish telco Telefónica, through its global business unit, Telefónica Global Solutions (TGS), has become an authorised worldwide partner of SpaceX’s Starlink, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of highly advanced satellites delivering high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet across the globe, even in the most rural and remote locations. With this agreement, TGS will be able to complement its existing offering by integrating Starlink’s Enterprise solutions (fixed or mobile) into its global portfolio.

Starlink launched its Enterprise solutions in early 2023, with enhanced features and a focus on business customers, with the possibility of being marketed through authorised distributors, such as Telefónica Global Solutions. The main features of the Enterprise service are:

High-speed, low-latency broadband internet that allows new use cases that historically have not been possible with satellite Internet.

Use of a dedicated terminal with wider reach and increased performance. This results in higher availability in adverse weather conditions and higher speeds, up to 300-350 Mbps download.

Availability of a special terminal able to work in mobility in vehicles.

Enterprise data service.

“The satellite industry is undergoing an unprecedent revolution,” said Julio Beamonte, CEO of Telefónica Global Solutions. Satellite enables connectivity projects to be executed very quickly and efficiently. At Telefónica Global Solutions, we have been offering added value satellite solutions for many years and with this partnership, we start working hand in hand with Starlink Enterprise to offer new generation solutions to our customers.”