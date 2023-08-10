Research 83% US homes have ‘Big 3’ SVoD

Findings from Leichtman Research Group indicate that 83 per cent of all US households have a subscription video on-Demand (SVoD) service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu – compared to 83 per cent in 2022, 78 per cent in 2020, 69 per cent in 2018, and 52 per cent in 2015.

Twelve additional streaming video services account for an incremental 5 per cent of all households with at least one SVoD or Direct-to-consumer (DTC) service beyond the top three. This brings the total to 88 per cent of all households with an SVoD/DTC service – compared to 82 per cent in 2020. And, 53 per cent of all households have four or more SVoD/DTC services – compared to 33 per cent in 2020.

These findings are based on a survey of 2,101 households nationwide and are part of a new LRG study, Emerging Video Services 2023. This is LRG’s seventeenth annual study on this topic.

Other related findings include:

The mean number of SVoD/DTC services in all households is 4.1 – compared to 2.9 in 2020

The mean number of SVoD/DTC services among ages 18-44 is 5.1 – compared to 3.7 among ages 45-64, and 2.2 among ages 65+

42 per cent of all adults stream a top SVoD service daily – compared to 41 per cent in 2021, 30 per cent in 2018, and 16 per cent in 2015

Ages 18-44 account for 59 per cent of adults using SVoD daily

57 per cent of adults watch video on non-TV devices (including mobile phones, home computers, tablets, and eReaders) daily – compared to 54 per cent in 2021, 46 per cent in 2018, and 33 per cent in 2015

81 per cent of ages 18-34 watch video on non-TV devices daily – compared to 62 per cent of ages 35-54, and 32 per cent of ages 55+

“The top three SVoD services remain the base of the streaming category, with 83 per cent of all households having one of these services, while 88 per cent of households have any streaming video services,” advises Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. Yet, as the streaming market has expanded and the total number of services in the home has increased, the top SVoD services’ market share has begun to wane. Of the fifteen SVoD/DTC services in this survey, the three top SVoD services now account for 43 per cent of all streaming services in consumers’ homes, compared to 56 per cent in 2020.”