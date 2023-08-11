Yahsat buying 2 Airbus satellites

Abu Dhabi-based Yahsat is buying two telecommunications satellites from Airbus Defence & Space.

The two satellites, named Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, are scheduled for launch in 2027 and 2028 and will be replacement craft for Al Yah 1 and 2. Airbus has already started work on the pair.

Yahsat says the total investment, including launch, will be some $950 million (€863.7m) but the reward will be a 20-fold expansion in capacity. The main client for the expanded capacity will be the Government of the UAE. Yahsat says that it expected to extend its existing contracts with the UAE government and secure revenues to 2040.

Yahsat reported revenue of $205 million for the first six months of 2023.