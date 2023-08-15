Sky Sports releases social-first docuseries SCENES

Sky Sports has released a new social-first docuseries called SCENES that will provide four different perspectives of a matchday experience – blending first-person storytelling with candid behind-the-scenes footage.

Starting at Turf Moor where Vincent Kompany welcomed his former boss, Pep Guardiola, the YouTube series will follow a group of creators as they are sent to unique matchday locations, each one documenting their respective experiences of a big Premier League fixture from an angle the audience is yet to see.

From the local pub to mixing it up in the away end, the fast-paced format will celebrate the diverse ways in which football is consumed by the modern-day sports fan. The series will run through the course of the season, with regular creators and one-off special guests from the worlds of sport, music and film.

Episode 1 features creators Specs Gonzalez, Sharky, Morf and PK Humble who find themselves in amongst the action in Burnley with presenter Nicole Holliday attending Sky Sports’ Opening Night of the Premier League event. Standout moments include a surprise cameo from Jack Grealish, a race between Jamie Carragher and Specs, as well as Gary Neville revisiting painful memories of Valencia in talk of a forfeit should Manchester United lose to Burnley this season.

Sky Sports’ Director of Football, Gary Hughes, said: “At Sky Sports, we always strive to bring the viewer as close to the action as possible. So when looking at how the modern fan consumes the game, we wanted to provide a new perspective, or multiple in the case of SCENES. Immersion in the match day experience is still very much at its core, but we’ve created it so that it appeals to the viewing habits of younger fans who want to see the game in a different, more socially led way.”

The format has been created in partnership with After Party Studios, the production company founded by YouTuber Callux, and signals Sky Sports commitment to reaching the next generation of sport fans.

After Party Studio’s Managing Director, Joshua Barnett, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports ahead of what promises to be another incredible season. We believe SCENES is the perfect vehicle to engage the modern-day football fan, whilst simultaneously championing some of the most exciting online talent in the sports entertainment space.”