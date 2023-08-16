A+E Networks launches streaming channels in Belgium

A+E Networks EMEA’s streaming channels History Play and Crime+Investigation Play are now available on Prime Video Channels in Belgium as on-demand subscription services.

History Play offers documentaries and factual series, including The Curse of Oak Island, Curse of Skinwalker Ranch, World’s Greatest Treasure Mysteries, Ancient Aliens, and Forged in Fire. Crime+Investigation Play will offer subscribers the best of A+E Networks EMEA’s true crime content, including hit series The First 48, Meet Marry Murder, and Secrets of Playboy (pictured), available from launch.

The expansion of A+E Networks EMEA’s Play services on Prime Video Channels in Belgium follows the company’s product successes in the UK, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.

Adrian Pilkington, COO of A+E Networks EMEA and GM Northern Europe, Middle East, and Africa commented: “We are excited that Prime members in Belgium can now watch our premium true crime and history content. This launch is a great addition to our recent international expansion, which included launching our streaming channels in Poland and Sweden.’’

History Play and Crime + Investigation Play will be available in Belgium with an add-on subscription of €3.99. With a 14-day free trial via the existing Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere on smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets, and games consoles and through the web.