7.3m watch England vs Australia on BBC One

August 17, 2023

The BBC has reported that 7.3 million viewers tuned in to watch England vs Australia on BBC One, as the Lionesses make their way to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

The game, which England won 3-1, was also streamed over 3.8 million times on iPlayer and BBC Sport Online. Following the victory, match highlights and clips have been streamed 2.7 million times on the BBC’s digital platforms.

The final between England and Spain on August 20th will be live across the BBC, with coverage on BBC One from 10am, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Online, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sound. It will also air on ITV1.

