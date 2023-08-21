Eurosport, discovery+ to show US Open in 45 markets

Tennis fans in 45 markets across Europe will be able to watch live and on-demand action from every court at the US Open as the year’s final Grand Slam takes place in New York.

Viewers watching on discovery+ and the Eurosport App can see comprehensive coverage with every point from every match played at Flushing Meadows, with up to 16 different match feeds plus all press conferences, complemented by 234 live hours of television coverage on Eurosport’s linear channels.

Expanding the reach of the tournament further, tennis fans will benefit from free-to-air coverage focussed on local broadcasters in Norway (Max), Denmark (6-eren), Sweden (K9) and Finland (TV5). In addition, all matches from the quarter-final stage will be broadcast in Norway and from the semi-final stage in Denmark with the men’s and women’s singles finals made available free-to-air in Sweden and Finland.

On-site coverage will be fronted by tennis royalty with former US Open champions John McEnroe and Mats Wilander set to bring fans closer to the action with their unrivalled expertise, unique insights and connections to the tournament and its current players. They are joined by former top ten players Alex Corretja and Barbara Schett. Two-time singles winner Justine Henin will also offer her experience for viewers across Europe from Paris.

Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “This year marks the first of our renewed and long-term partnership with the USTA which enables us to bring our passion for tennis, deep sports expertise and industry-leading production to the US Open, a tournament we have shown for over two decades, expanding its reach for fans across Europe to savour. We’ve already witnessed a Grand Slam season for the ages this year with new champions, young prodigies and legends of the game creating new chapters in sporting history. Our role is to connect our viewers with these athletes and we look forward to telling their stories in a way no other broadcaster can match, from the first point in qualifying to match point on Arthur Ashe on September 10th.”

Complementing the wall-to-wall on-court coverage, a raft of on-air and digital content will be produced by Eurosport to connect fans with the tournament. New first-person features will air including Legends’ Voice with Justine Henin, who relives her first US Open title win over 20 years ago; Players’ Voice with 2022 semi-finalist Francis Tiafoe on the recent rise of American tennis; Ruud Talk presents the views of last year’s finalist Casper Ruud; as well as Road to 24 which relives Novak Djokovic’s unmatched 23 Grand Slam men’s singles titles in the Open Era.

Engaging fans away from the court, returning athlete-led formats include My Playlist, My Grand Slam Appetite, My Social Network and My Favourite Thing in the World which will help fans get to know the players competing.

New digital content for Eurosport.com and its localised social media platforms will also see fans consume even more expert analysis, behind-the-scenes clips, fan reactions, plus exclusive talent and athlete formats. This is in addition to free short-form digital highlights of key matches featuring the tournament’s top players.

Qualifying for the US Open begins on August 22nd with the main draw commencing on August 28th. The women’s singles final takes place on September 9th with the men’s following on 10 September.