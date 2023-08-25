Spain: Basketball World Cup on Gol Mundial

Spanish TV group Mediapro is relaunching OTT service Gol Mundial to stream all matches from the FIBA Basketball World Cup which takes place in the Philipines, Japan and Indonesia starting today (August 25th) until September 10th.

Gol Mundial will offer 92 basketball matches – 76 of which are on an exclusive basis, whilst the other 16 are being shared ith Spanish public broadcaster TVE who will air all matches featuring the national team. Interest is expected to be high with Spain having won the last Basketball World Cup which took place in 2019 in China.

The service is available for a single payment of €14.99 and can be watched across all devices via the app.

Gol Mundial also streamed the FIFA World Cup 2022 to viewers in Spain.

Ignacio Arrola, Marketing Director at Mediapro, commented: “After the success achieved by Gol Mundial in the latest football World Cup, this is another step for Mediapro in the quest to build new audiences and bring basketball to fanseverywhere. The accessibility of the OTT will place the competition within the reach of all fans and taking the consumption of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 content to a whole new level.”