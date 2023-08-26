Rick and Morty returning to E4

Rick and Morty is making a return to E4 this October with Season 7 of the Emmy Award winning Adult Swim animated series.

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at Channel 4, commented: “We can’t wait to be taken on another laugh out loud ride across the universe with Rick and Morty and the rest of the Smith family. We’re playing the new series as close to its US broadcast as possible, knowing that young UK audiences will flock to our digital platforms to catch up or stream the chaos.”

“It’s happening,” confirmed Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”