Mediapro, Great Point Studios create Phygital FX

Mediapro and Great Point Studios, a media-focused company specialising in film and TV infrastructure, have partnered to create Phygital FX, a new company that offers full production services for the television and film industries, with Mediapro’s Mario Sousa appointed CEO of this new corporation.



Robert Halmi, founder of Great Point Studios, negotiated the joint venture which has iniitally launched in the US with the goal to expand globally. The joint venture will initially focus on providing full production services to film and TV to meet the growing demand of the streaming industry, offering services which include stage, studio and equipment rental (lighting, grip and electric) to virtual production services, graphics and post-production services.

Halmi commented: “Phygital FX has been formed at a pivotal time in the entertainment industry and stands ready to provide all needed services to the ever-growing number of visionary content creators”.

Irantzu Diez-Gamboa, CEO of Mediapro North America, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Great Point Studios to develop a new venture that will provide unique and state-of-the-art services to the film and TV industry in the US and the new markets we will explore”.

Sousa added: “I am excited that producers, directors and all creative artists and crews will finally have a one-stop shop in Phygital FX, where they can find of all the varied services they require to make compelling series and films”.