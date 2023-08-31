Forecast: E Europe to add 27m SVoD subs by 2029

Eastern Europe will have 68 million SVoD subscriptions by 2029, up by 27 million on 2023, according to the Eastern Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Russia will generate 12 million of the additional subscriptions, with Poland bringing in an extra 6 million.

The top platform by subscribers for the region will not be US-based – it will be Kinopoisk, which is only available in Russia. Russia will account for 53 per cent of the 2029 total SVoD subscriptions.

“We have upgraded our forecasts for Russia due to its greater than expected resilience in the face of economic sanctions,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “None of the US-based platforms is likely to re-enter the Russian market before 2029.”