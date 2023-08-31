Marhsall named permanent ad sales chief at NBCU

NBCUniversal has appointed Mark Marshall as chairman, global advertising and partnerships. Marshall has been at NBCUniversal since 2013 and was appointed interim chair of advertising sales in May when previous advertising chief Linda Yaccarino left to become CEO at X (formerly Twitter).

Prior to that, Marshall was president of advertising sales and partnerships, with responsibility for advertising sales initiatives for the company’s NBC Broadcast Entertainment, NBC Sports, advanced advertising sales and client partnerships. Prior to joining NBCUniversal, he held various advertising sales and sports positions at Turner Broadcasting and Turner Sports.

Marshall will now report to Mark Lazarus, chair of the NBCUniversal Media Group.

Lazarus commented: “Mark stepped into this role on an interim basis at one of the most critical times of year for the ad sales business, and over the past three months he has more than proven himself to be the leader NBCU needs to guide this team into the future. Mark’s relationships are second to none, and coupled with his transformative vision, I have no doubt that under his leadership we will continue to reinvent and innovate the sales business.”