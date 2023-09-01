ESPN+ to stream 500+ College Football Games

ESPN+ will stream more college football than ever before this autumn, with more than 500 games featuring teams from FBS conferences like the SEC, Big 12, American, ACC, CUSA, MAC and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, Ivy League, Southern, Southland, MEAC, SWAC, ASUN/WAC, the Big South-OVC Football Association and Pioneer.

The 2023-24 season kicks off with 218 games exclusively on ESPN+ in September.

ndWeek 1 Highlights | September 2:

The Ole Miss Rebels begin their 2023 campaign with a non-conference matchup at home versus the Mercer Bears in Week 1 of the college football season. UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia – The two-time defending National Champion Bulldogs kick off their season against the Skyhawks at 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State looks to kick off a successful season in their home opener. Texas State at Baylor – Former Auburn and LSU quarterback TJ Finley makes his debut for Texas State, while Baylor looks to follow up last year with another win and get back into the Top 25.

Additional highlights: