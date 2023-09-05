Fleeting Lies to premiere on SkyShowtime

SkyShowtime has announced that Original series Mentiras Pasajeras (‘Fleeting Lies‘) will premiere exclusively on the service from October 9th, with new episodes available to stream every Monday.

The series’ cast includes Elena Anaya, Pilar Castro, Hugo Silva, Quim Gutiérrez and Susi Sánchez, alongside an A-list roster of guest stars including María Botto, Pedro Casablanc and Estefanía de los Santos.

Mentiras Pasajeras is produced by Paramount Television International Studios and El Deseo and is El Deseo’s first premium series with Esther García, Agustín and Pedro Almodóvar who serve as Executive Producers. The series is directed by Félix Sabroso and Marta Font. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The comedy series follows Lucía, who has managed to have the perfect life, job, house and even fiancé when, after a well-deserved promotion to CEO, she is fired and accused of industrial espionage. Thus, Lucía undertakes a lonely quest to regain her life and prove her innocence, hiding the truth from those around her. And as one lie leads to another, things get very complicated. But Lucía is not the only one who deceives in this ironic and contemporary portrait about appearances and lies in today’s world.