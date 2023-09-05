France: Gracenote metadata for Prisma Media

Gracenote, the content solutions business unit of Nielsen, is helping Prisma Media, the French digital and magazine publisher group owned by Vivendi, transform its Télé-Loisirs offerings into go-to resources for what to watch on some of France’s most popular streaming video platforms. By providing comprehensive information and imagery for major SVoD catalogue programming including Prime Video, Canal+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+, Gracenote is enhancing the Télé-Loisirs website and mobile app.

Prisma’s Télé-Loisirs says its products now deliver more visually-driven navigation, more powerful search capabilities and more personalised programme recommendations based on the integration of the Gracenote Streaming Video Catalogues data offering. As a result, the French publisher can more effectively connect its 4 million daily viewers to the best original and library content on streaming services, enable seamless binge-viewing of popular TV series and deliver consistent user experiences across different mediums.

Gracenote TV and movie metadata, programme availability data and content IDs form the backbone of Gracenote Streaming Video Catalogues data which covers more than 290 global and regional OTT catalogs across Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and India.

“Prisma Media has long been a primary resource for viewers on linear TV programme information in France but they saw an opportunity to capitalise on the rise of streaming,” said Vikram Kulkarni, VP, Strategic Initiatives, EMEA at Gracenote. “Given Gracenote’s global streaming data expertise, we were uniquely positioned to help them up-level their offerings for a fast-growing generation of young viewers. We are excited to see how Télé-Loisirs leverages our data offerings in order to meet their strategic ambitions in the SVoD space.”

“For several years now, Télé-Loisirs has been offering extensive articles and recommendations on films, series and documentaries available via streaming, but to go even further, we needed a global content solutions expert capable of providing us with in-depth data on the very large SVoD catalogues available on the various platforms,” added Julian Marco, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Prisma Media. “We’re delighted to be working with Gracenote, and we believe the new collaboration will enable us to reinforce our position as leader in entertainment content in France.”