Imagine, Amagi launch direct sales tools for FAST

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced its partnership with Imagine Communications to unveil an innovative FAST monetisation solution for direct inventory sales. The combined solution will debut at IBC2023. This partnership pioneers ad monetisation transformation for FAST by integrating Amagi’s THUNDERSTORM dynamic ad insertion platform with Imagine Communications’ SureFire video ad server. The solution empowers FAST providers to enhance ad revenue through direct sales placements alongside programmatic and offers advanced, broadcast-quality ad serving.

In an era where FAST companies and broadcasters launch channels with programmatic pipelines as the backbone of their monetisation strategy, the industry is experiencing a paradigm shift. As audience engagement flourishes, the potential of direct sales inventory emerges ― offering substantial opportunities for premium sponsorships and advertising collaborations, which in turn lead to higher revenue streams, while simultaneously reducing programmatic costs. This dynamic solution presents an enticing prospect for the industry, with Imagine Communications and Amagi emerging as trailblazers with a transformative approach.

Amagi THUNDERSTORM offers content monetisation at scale through automated ad detection and dynamic ad insertion. Imagine Communications’ SureFire, a broadcast-quality ad server, introduces an intuitive user interface that perfectly complements Amagi THUNDERSTORM’S DAI-as-a-service for linear, live, and VoD channels and platforms. The combined solution empowers FAST providers to seamlessly manage and serve direct-sales booking for dynamic use in FAST services.

At IBC2023, Amagi will demonstrate how combining Amagi THUNDERSTORM and Amagi ADS PLUS provides content publishers and streaming platforms a comprehensive toolset to implement advertising strategies with support for new ad formats and better/granular contextual metadata. By combining these capabilities with SureFire’s simplified workflows for targeted ad campaigns and user-friendly tracking dashboards, Amagi’s FAST customers can establish their direct sales operation with ease, inviting advertisers and sponsorship partners to upload their ads seamlessly. With these ads placed on channels using broadcast-quality standards, connectivity to programmatic demand sources remains unaltered.

Baskar Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Amagi, articulated the transformative potential of this collaboration, stating: “Our partnership with Imagine Communications underscores our commitment to empowering customers with solutions that amplify their monetisation strategies. The introduction of direct sales tools within the FAST landscape is poised to usher in a new era of revenue optimisation.”

Tom Cotney, Chief Executive Officer at Imagine Communications, shared his perspective, stating: “Incorporating SureFire’s new user interface for easy direct ad sales operations complements Amagi’s suite, enriching FAST customers’ revenue by offering direct sales, as well as programmatic monetisation capabilities.”

As the media landscape evolves and viewer engagement redefines consumption patterns, the collaboration between Imagine Communications and Amagi leads the charge in innovation. Witness the transformative capabilities at the upcoming IBC2023 show in Amsterdam, where Imagine Communications (stand 2.A15) and Amagi (stand 5.A81) will showcase the fusion of direct sales tools with dynamic FAST monetisation.