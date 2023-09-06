Narrative launching POP, Tiny Pop FAST channels

The UK independent TV broadcaster, Narrative Entertainment, will launch POP and Tiny Pop FAST channels on Samsung+ and Netgem from September 13th. The channels will replace the current POP Kids FAST channel, which will also be rebranded to POP on LG, Hisense and Rakuten.

These ad-supported free live channels extend the offering of the POP network by providing children and families with another place to watch animated and live action kids content for free, with just an internet connection.

Tiny Pop

Tiny Pop offers kids aged 4-6 programmes full of fun, imagination and creativity, brought together by celebrated characters. Alongside Hello Kitty: Super Style! and Masha and the Bear, fun favourites Gigantosaurus, Simon and Dino Ranch will join the line-up on the new channel.

POP

POP offers kids from 6-10 a vibrant mix of adventures and comedy, brought together by iconic characters. In September, Lego Dreamzzz and Total Dramarama are just some of the shows joining Miraculous and Dragon Ball Super on the FAST channel line-up.

Francesca Newington, Director, POP Channels, commented “We’re excited to be rebranding and expanding our FAST channels to provide families with even more fantastic content for free via FAST TV. At POP we are constantly exploring ways to share our brilliant selection of content with new viewers, and the FAST platform enables us to further amplify our brands and extend our reach to new audiences in the free space”.