Redge Technologies teams up with Media-Press.TV

Redge Technologies, provider of the leading end-to-end streaming platform in the CEE and MENA region – Redge Media, has partnered with Media-Press.TV, the European leader in the provision of TV and streaming metadata.

The combined initiative of Redge Technologies and Media-Press.TV yields a unified solution that effectively leverages Media-Press’s vast metadata resources. The aim is to provide Redge Media’s clients’ end-users with an enhanced content discovery experience, making it easier to find engaging content, whether it’s available on-demand or via live streaming.

Redge Media, developed by Redge Technologies in 2007, provides an end-to-end OTT platform for broadcasters, telcos and content owners. It is trusted by leading industry players, including Warner Bros. Discovery, iliad Group, FreeTV (Israel), Telewizja Polska S.A. (Poland) and TV3 Group (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia). It consists of two layers. Redge Media SDP handles content, user, and service management, along with applications for various devices. Redge Media VDP provides transcoding, security, and video content distribution, including CDN. The partnership with Media-Press enhances the Redge Media platform by bringing in extensive expertise in EPG metadata.

Media-Press.TV specialises in the sourcing, localisation and enrichment of multilingual TV and streaming data available throughout Europe, offering exclusive and streamlined solutions. Its agile processing manages extensive datasets and schedules, seamlessly accommodating abrupt changes. It provides clients with customised metadata and benefits from its efficient system, ensuring accurate, cost-effective results.

Bartosz Lewandowicz, Board Member of Media-Press.TV, commented: “Partnership with Redge Technologies is a step that goes beyond our previous activities. We believe that this synergy will enable us to provide our customers with accurate and extensive information, making it easy for them to find what they would like to see.”

Przemysław Frasunek, CEO of Redge Technologies, added: “This is another step towards our goal of offering a one-stop-shop that covers not only the technology, but also the metadata and, in the future, the content. Working with Media-Press demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional streaming solutions. It showcases Redge Media’s modular, open-standard platform, further enriched by Media-Press’ EPG metadata expertise. This synergy enables broadcasters, telcos and content creators to fine-tune their offerings and improve customer engagement.”

Media-Press.TV is a leading provider of television and streaming metadata in Europe. It offers a rich portfolio of services for operators and content providers in the field of metadata, including extensive sports metadata, photos and illustrations, and streaming catalog metadata. Media-Press currently processes metadata in 34 languages, originating from over 7,000 sources, including television stations and streaming media operators. Media-Press has always focused on technological development, which has made the company a leader in its industry in the European market.

Redge Technologies is a leader in OTT and edge computing technologies in CEE, present on the market since 2007. Part of the Play Group – a leading provider of telecommunication services in Europe. The company’s flagship solution is Redge Media – the E2E OTT platform available in PaaS and on-premise models, consisting of a comprehensive Service Delivery Platform and Video Delivery Platform, including CDN operating in edge computing architecture. Redge Technologies has developed a software-defined DDoS mitigation solution, which allows multi-terabit scalability.