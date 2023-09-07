Hulu buy out deadline moved up

Comcast and The Walt Disney are to bring forward the start date to decide the valuation of Hulu from January 2024 to the end of September 2023.

Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said Comcast will base the sale of its 33 per cent stake in the joint venture on a valuation of over $30 billion (€28bn).

Roberts told the Goldman Sachs Communcacopia Conference that an older minimum valuation of $27 billion, struck when Disney took a controlling stake, was out of date. Disney bought Fox’s share in 2019.

As of the end of June Hulu had over 48 million paid users, double the 2019 number.