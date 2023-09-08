Apple TV+ lands Where’s Wanda?

Apple TV+ has announced its first German-language series, produced by UFA Fiction, with eight-episode dark comedy Where’s Wanda?, starring Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Palina Rojinski and Nikeata Thompson.

Where’s Wanda?tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, who are desperate to locate their missing daughter months after her disappearance. When the police fail to find her, they take matters into their own hands and discover that behind closed doors, none of their neighbours are who they pretend to be.

Directed by Christian Ditter and Tobi Baumann, the series is written by Oliver Lansley and based on a story by Zoltan Spirandelli. Executive producers are Nataly Kudiabor and Sebastian Werninger.

Where’s Wanda? is produced by UFA Fiction, a Fremantle company, for Apple TV+.