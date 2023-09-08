C4 reveals Black In Business beneficiaries

Channel 4 and Lloyds Bank have revealed the five Black-owned companies which will benefit from business support and free TV advertising as part of their Black In Business initiative.

In addition to receiving £100,000 worth of airtime, each of the five business owners will also have a TV advert made for them and six months of tailored marketing and business support from Channel 4, Lloyds Bank and social enterprise, DOES.

The initiative offers support to small businesses new to TV advertising and comes after research commissioned by Channel 4’s commercial arm, 4Sales, revealed thatBlack entrepreneurs face more obstacles setting up and running their businesses than their white counterparts.

Black In Business launched in partnership with Lloyds Bank, forms part of Channel 4’s Black to Front legacy – the public service broadcaster’s ongoing commitment to improve Black representation on-screen and more widely in the TV industry.

According to the latest Black. British. In Business and Proud Report from the Black Business Network (BBN) sponsored by Lloyds Bank, nearly half (49 per cent) of Black entrepreneurs say that they need marketing and PR support, and 20 per cent stated they need help to find new clients.

The Channel 4 and Lloyds Bank Black In Business initiative received more than 1,000 applications from Black entrepreneurs across the country. More than one in five (22 per cent) businesses that applied generate more than £100k in turnover and three per cent generate more than £1 million in turnover.

The final selection of companies was made by a panel of judges which included – Maria St Louis (Chair of Judges) – Equity & Inclusion Lead Channel 4; Amy Jenkins Customer & Commercial Leader, Sales – Channel 4; Paul Gordon Managing Director, Relationship Management, Business & Commercial Banking – Lloyds; Dino Myers-Lamptey Independent Judge – Founder, The Barber Shop; Claudine Reid (MBE) Independent Judge – Award Winning Social Entrepreneur, Senior Advisor and Non-Executive Director.

The beneficiaries are:

Dalgety Herbal Teas , founded by Mark Dalgety, which manufactures 100% natural, strong-flavoured herbal teas while promoting positive social and economic impact to small farming communities in the Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

, founded by Mark Dalgety, which manufactures 100% natural, strong-flavoured herbal teas while promoting positive social and economic impact to small farming communities in the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. LØCI , an ethical fashion brand founded by Emmanuel Eribo, delivering vegan / sustainable trainers made of recycled bamboo, foam and rubber.

, an ethical fashion brand founded by Emmanuel Eribo, delivering vegan / sustainable trainers made of recycled bamboo, foam and rubber. The Gym Kitchen , founded by Segun Akinwoleola, aims to make clean eating affordable, accessible and tasty through a range of healthy meals, pizzas and grain pouches.

, founded by Segun Akinwoleola, aims to make clean eating affordable, accessible and tasty through a range of healthy meals, pizzas and grain pouches. The Turmeric Co , inspired by the homemade formula that saved Thomas Robson-Kanu’s footballing career after injury, promotes effective, functional nutrition to all through clinically-backed turmeric shots that aid recovery, immunity, performance and energy.

, inspired by the homemade formula that saved Thomas Robson-Kanu’s footballing career after injury, promotes effective, functional nutrition to all through clinically-backed turmeric shots that aid recovery, immunity, performance and energy. TreasureTress, founded by Jamelia Donaldson, is the UK & Europe’s largest monthly product discovery box for curly / kinky hair types, providing convenient and affordable ways for those with naturally textured hair to discover new hair products that work for their unique hair needs.

Clare Peters, Client Strategy & Communications Partner, Channel 4, said: “Devising and running this important scheme has been an absolute privilege for the team at Channel 4, who are often at the forefront of providing platforms for lesser heard voices. When our research highlighted the obstacles faced by Black-owned businesses, we wanted to make a tangible difference by offering practical support to directly target some of the issues. It is our sincere hope is that this scheme kickstarts wider awareness of the challenges faced by Black-led businesses and prompts action across the industry to deliver equal opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners, regardless of their background and ethnicity. I’m absolutely delighted for the five successful beneficiaries of this year’s scheme, and we’re looking forward to now working with them to create five epic TV campaigns that supercharge the growth of their businesses.”

Elyn Corfield, CEO, Business and Commercial Banking, Lloyds Banking Group, added: “We are thrilled to announce the beneficiaries of the Black in Business initiative. The impressive number of applications speaks to the remarkable entrepreneurs who applied, highlighting the vast breadth and potential of Black entrepreneurship in the country. This initiative builds on our commitment to support Black-owned businesses and marks significant progress towards our long-term goal of creating equity for Black-owned businesses.”

In addition to the £500,000 worth of TV advertising, a further five shortlisted businesses will receive the Rising Stars Grant and support provided by Jamii, worth £15,000 in total, and a tailored one-to-one consultation session to assist in achieving their business goals.

The shortlisted businesses are:

KitsCH Noir, an award-winning, family friendly, Black greeting cards and stationery brand.

Word on the Curb, a multi-cultural research and creative consultancy.

Nylah’s Naturals, providing natural afro and curly hair products, catering for all types of curls, coils and textures.

By Aaron Wallace, providing good quality, natural and vegan hair and skin care products for Black men.

Known Source, a collective of second hand specialists and dealers, curating the best in fashion while reselling anything purchased through the website via their Renew philosophy.

Every entrepreneur that applied for the Black in Business initiative can access free tailored business training masterclasses, delivered by DOES, an award-winning social enterprise that works with corporates and institutions to provide support for disadvantaged communities in business, and Jamii, the online discovery platform for Black creators and makers.

The TV advertisements will go into development in the autumn with the ads set to hit our screens in January 2024.