Eutelsat outlines plans for merger with OneWeb

Eutelsat has issued its documentation ahead of its shareholders meeting on September 28th when their merger with OneWeb will be voted on. They have also named the executive management for the combined business.

The merger plans were announced in November 2022 and the deal has now received all its necessary formal regulatory approvals. Shareholder approval is the final step.

Eva Berneke will head up the combined business. OneWeb’s current CEO Neil Masterson will stay with the company until the end of the year to continue to ensure the successful integration of the companies.

The management team will comprise:

• Chief Financial Officer: Christophe Caudrelier

• Co-General Managers, BU Connectivity: Stephen Beynon and Cyril Dujardin

• General Manager, BU Video: Laurence Delpy

• Chief Operations Officer: Massimiliano Ladovaz

• Chief Engineering Officer: Arlen Kassighian

• Chief Information Officer: David Bath

• Chief Strategy & Resources Officer: Jean-Hubert Lenotte

• Chief Human Resources Officer: Anne Carron

• Chief Communications Officer: Vanessa Mahoney

• General Secretary: David Bertolotti

The new executive team will bring together senior leaders of both Eutelsat and OneWeb, with decades of experience in the satellite industry. The executive leadership team includes the leaders of the two business units Connectivity and Video, three technical teams: Engineering, Operations and IT, as well as key staff functions of the combined business.