Netflix reappoints Rice to Board

The Board of Directors of Netflix has reappointed Ambassador Susan E. Rice as a member of the Board, which she previously served on from 2018 to 2020.

“We are excited to welcome back Ambassador Rice to Netflix’s Board of Directors,” said Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, co-CEOs. “Susan made many valuable contributions when she first joined and we know that her proven track record and operational expertise will be invaluable going forward.”

“I am pleased to rejoin the Netflix Board. Netflix’s unmatched commitment to lifting the stories of people around the world is unique and compelling. I look forward to contributing my breadth of international and domestic experience at this time of challenge in the entertainment industry,” said Rice.

Rice has a long history of public service and is the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor to the President of the United States. Ambassador Rice also served as US Ambassador to the United Nations and a member of the President’s cabinet. She was also a Distinguished Visiting Research Fellow at American University’s School of International Service, Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, a New York Times bestselling author, and Contributing Opinion Writer for the New York Times.

Previously, Rice held positions as US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and as a Special Assistant to President Clinton and was a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution. Rice began her career as a management consultant.

She has served on numerous boards, including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The Bureau of National Affairs, The National Democratic Institute, and the US Fund for UNICEF.