SES extends UKTV broadcast deal

SES and UKTV have agreed to extend their UK and ROI capacity agreement at SES’s key TV neighbourhood at 28.2 degrees East through to the end of the decade.

In addition to the renewed transponder for UKTV’s bouquet of channels, the agreement will see SES provide new uplinking and ground services and give UKTV the flexibility to add additional capacity to expand to more channels in the future.

“We have relied on SES for distribution of our video content for many years and we are pleased to extend our agreement with additional services,” said Andrew Kemp, Head of Operations at UKTV. “As we continue to strengthen and invest in our linear business, it is key for us to ensure we have a reliable, high-quality satellite distribution across the UK and Ireland.”

“From comedy and entertainment to drama and history, UKTV continues to be a driving force for developing creative and compelling TV content that is innovatively packaged in their iconic channels,” said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. “This multi-year extension with added services underscores the continued importance of our 28.2 degrees East orbital position, and the on-going strategic value satellite brings to broadcasters as they look to distribute their high-quality content to the broadest audience possible.”